Uptown Charlotte food hall shares final offerings as it sets opening date

CHARLOTTE — Monarch Market is putting the finishing touches on its $18 million food hall in uptown Charlotte.

That 18,000-square-foot project by Crescent Communities and Nuveen Real Estate is slated to open Nov. 2 at 101 N. Tryon St. It will be on the ground floor of One Independence Center.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Expect that culinary collective, operated by Hospitality HQ, to open with nine food stalls, one full-service sushi restaurant and three bars. There’s a mix of local and national brands.

“These are top-notch operators offering unique menus and high-quality hospitality,” says Alex Hondros, director of asset management and acquisitions at Crescent Communities.

Read the full story here.

(WATCH BELOW: Food hall at Gibson Mill opens this week)

Food hall at Gibson Mill opens this week





©2023 Cox Media Group