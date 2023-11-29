Student charged after bringing gun to Anson County High School

WADESBORO, N.C. — A student was charged after they brought a gun to school Tuesday, the Wadesboro Police Department posted on Facebook.

A school resource officer with the police department found the gun in the student’s book bag when they went through a metal detector before classes started at Anson High School.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and placed in the Anson County Jail.

There were no threats made, police said.

