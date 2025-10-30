Student hospitalized after falling from vehicle at China Grove school

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A traffic accident at J.C. Carson High School in China Grove on Wednesday left a student critically injured after falling from a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The accident occurred on school grounds, involving juveniles, with one individual sustaining serious injuries while riding on the exterior of the vehicle.

Emergency personnel responded promptly, and the injured student was first taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord before being transferred to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools expressed their sadness over the incident, stating, “The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. Our hearts are with the injured student, their family, and the entire Carson High School community as we support them during this difficult time.”

The China Grove Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Details regarding the exact cause of the accident and the identities of those involved have not been disclosed.

The injured student’s condition remains critical, and the community is rallying to support the family during this challenging period.

