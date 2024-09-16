Students evacuated from middle school in Cornelius, police say

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A middle school in Cornelius was evacuated following an incident Monday morning, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

The incident began around 10:15 a.m. at Bailey Middle School.

Police are encouraging parents not to go to school.

Buses will be shuttling students from Bailey Road Park to the Foamex lot on Old Stateville Road.

Parents are encouraged to pick up their children there, according to the police.

The cause of the evacuation is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.









