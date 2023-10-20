Students help replace 95-year-old’s floors after charity says Flowers Flooring bailed

CORNELIUS, N.C. — After a nonprofit told Action 9 that a Lake Norman flooring store took its money but never did the work, several have offered to help.

The Davidson Housing Coalition said it put down thousands to replace a 95-year-old woman’s floors but didn’t get the flooring or a refund.

The Coalition said Jason Stoogenke’s news report sparked a lot of offers to help, but the group found it hard to vet them. It said finally, a contractor who had worked with the charity before offered to cover the money it lost.

The contractor teamed up with students at the Community School of Davidson to knock out the project for the woman.

As for Flowers Flooring, the store went out of business suddenly a few months ago. Twenty-eight customers complained to Stoogenke, saying they’re out more than $242,000 in total.

Stoogenke tried to contact Flowers Flooring and its owner multiple times and multiple ways since Aug. 25, but still hasn’t gotten a response.

The state attorney general’s office asked the store questions and didn’t hear back either. It said it’s “exploring next steps.”

