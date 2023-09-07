More customers come forward after Lake Norman flooring store suddenly closes

CORNELIUS — Twenty more people have contacted Action 9, saying they paid a Lake Norman flooring store that now appears to be out of business.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke started delving into issues involving Flowers Flooring in Cornelius late last month.

Customers, including a nonprofit group that was trying to replace the floors for a 95-year-old woman, said they paid the business thousands of dollars but never received their flooring or a refund.

All together, they said Flowers Flooring owes them more than $164,000.

Action 9 has attempted to contact the company, as well as its owner, multiple times in multiple ways since August 25th.

We have yet to receive a response. The website has also been down.

VIDEO: Nonprofit, more customers upset with Lake Norman flooring store that closed suddenly

Nonprofit, more customers upset with Lake Norman flooring store that closed suddenly









©2023 Cox Media Group