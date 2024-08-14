Students at these NC schools can now use college IDs to vote

NORTH CAROLINA — Officials have approved 12 more student and government employee identification cards to be used to vote in North Carolina.

In a press release Tuesday, the North Carolina State Board of Elections said several college students, including those attending Duke University and Catawba College, can use their ID cards. The announcement is in addition to the more than 120 student and employee IDs already approved by state officials.

The cards will be eligible for use in the 2024 general election.

In order for their ID cards to be considered for approval, entities must submit requests to the State Board of Elections. This most recent application period was the final one before the 2024 general election.

The 12 approved this week are listed below:

Brevard College: Student

Campbell University: Student Voter ID Card

Catawba College: Catawba One Card (Student)

City of Gastonia: Employee

Chowan University: HawksCard (Student)

Davidson-Davie Community College: Student Voter ID Card

Duke University: Duke Card (Student)

Guilford County Schools: Employee

Mayland Community College: Student

Southwestern Community College: Student

North Carolina Department of Administration/State of North Carolina: Employee

Western Piedmont Community College: Student

