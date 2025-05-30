Study: Breakfast cereal for kids is getting unhealthier

CHARLOTTE — Here’s something to consider as you’re getting your kids ready for the day: many breakfast cereals are getting unhealthier.

A new study in the JAMA Network found that cereals marketed toward kids aged 12 and under had lower protein and dietary fiber content. But they have more total fat, sodium, and sugar per serving.

The study’s authors said parents should consider other breakfast options like eggs, steel-cut oats, or whole-grain bread with peanut butter.

