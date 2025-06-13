As summer approaches, Asheville eager for return of visitors

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville is open in time for the summer after Hurricane Helene, and business owners will tell you they’re eager to see the return of visitors.

Cass Santander with Explore Asheville says they’re looking at the number of people coming to visit the area, but one trend stood out. While the hotel demand in March was consistent with last year, the vacation rental occupancy rate was down about 6 points from 2024.

Channel 9’s Mark Taylor decided to visit one of the hardest-hit areas in Asheville, Biltmore Village, to check out how businesses are doing.

Biltmore Village is part of Asheville’s rich history. It was established in the late 1800s and sits right at the foot of the Biltmore House. Visitors can dine, go shopping, or even stay at a local hotel like the Grand Bohemian Lodge, which was hit by Helene’s relentlessness.

“That was the devastation: feed of mud, debris, everything from signage and furniture,” said Grand Bohemian Lodge General Manager Matthew Lehman. “We completely rebuilt the first floor, so everything from the handcrafted woodworking, all new electrical, plumbing work, rebuilding our bar, rebuilding our gallery.”

The hotel is fully open but as we toured the area, we found some businesses were still boarded up. We saw crews making repairs after the severe rain and catastrophic flooding destroyed livelihoods.

In the midst of it all were signs reminding folks that most of Asheville is open.

But as Lehman explains, the community he’s a part of is determined to bounce back harder than they were hit.

"This little niche community is so special, and that’s something we noticed after the storm. We really came together, a lot of recovery and support efforts; and as we come out of recovery towards new growth, we’ve got a lot of plans to further strengthen those ties and bonds," Lehman said.

Santander says 75% of hospitality and tourism-facing businesses have reopened.

“There’s a determination and a grit to come back better than ever, and it’s an exciting time to come and visit,” Santander said.

(VIDEO: Asheville artists find new home after Helene)

Asheville artists find new home after Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group