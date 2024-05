CHARLOTTE — A fast-growing coffee concept and yoga studio will join Cascadia at Highland Creek in north Charlotte.

Summit Coffee and YogaSix will each occupy a 2,000-square-foot suite — filling the 4,000-square-foot retail component of the project.

Both are slated to open this summer.

