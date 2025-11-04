Supermoon to illuminate Carolinas sky on Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday night will feature the brightest supermoon of the year, visible across the Carolinas.

This astronomical event occurs when the moon is full and at its closest point to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter in the sky.

The supermoon will be visible all night, with moonrise occurring at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday.

It is expected to be largest in the sky just after sunset, providing a spectacular view for skywatchers.

The moon will reach its peak brightness around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, although it will be daylight by then.

Weather conditions are forecast to be clear, with temperatures dropping quickly after sunset, creating ideal viewing conditions.

