SupperClub puts finishing touches on social house in lower South End

CHARLOTTE — SupperClub SouthEnd wants to deliver a new take on the social house experience.

The gaming area at SupperClub includes eight QubicaAMF Fly'n Ducks duckpin lanes, two eight-footlong pro pool tables, shuffleboard, air hockey and a selection of board games.

The concept by Charlotte restaurant veterans Brad Byrd and Andrea Nivens is set to open Oct. 13 — roughly 30 months after its lease was signed. The 15,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor entertainment complex is at 3521 Dewitt Lane. It’s part of LoSo Village in lower South End.

Byrd says the $3 million project had to power through supply-chain issues, construction delays and more.

SupperClub is all about elevating its cuisine with chef-driven dining, while providing a lively setting where duckpin bowling, board games and live music collide.

“I think there’s a market for it,” Byrd says. “We wanted something where you could get that level of service but not the stuffiness.”

Byrd says he’s 100% committed to doing another SupperClub — even as the final touches are being put on the South End location.

