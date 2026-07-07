Supplies collected in Pineville to help families affected by Venezuela earthquakes

PINEVILLE, N.C. — 88 pallets of essential supplies collected in Pineville are going to help families affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela.

Pineville police say 30 pallets were taken to Miami, where they’ll be shipped south.

If you would like to help them send more supplies, you can contact the police department.

As more time passes, officials say the more difficult the recovery process becomes.

Thousands of people are still missing.

More than 3,500 are confirmed dead from those earthquakes two weeks ago.

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