Supreme Court to decide on Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood in SC

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is set to hear a case on Wednesday that could impact Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood clinics in South Carolina.

South Carolina’s Republican governor, Henry McMaster, is seeking to block public healthcare funds from going to Planned Parenthood, arguing that no public dollars should support an organization that provides abortions.

“This case is not about abortion. This case is about general health care,” said Katherine Farris, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Planned Parenthood clinics in South Carolina serve hundreds of low-income patients annually, providing services such as contraception, cancer screenings, and pregnancy testing.

According to the Associated Press, Medicaid patients often turn to Planned Parenthood due to difficulties in finding doctors who accept the publicly funded insurance.

Federal law already prohibits Medicaid money from paying for abortions, with very limited exceptions, and South Carolina has a near-total ban on abortions after six weeks.

The Trump administration is supporting South Carolina in the case, which is part of a broader effort by abortion opponents to defund Planned Parenthood.

Health care advocates argue that the case affects more than just abortion, as it centers on whether Medicaid patients can sue to choose their own qualified provider.

The American Cancer Society and other groups contend that lawsuits are essential for patients to assert their rights, especially in rural areas.

Opponents of McMaster’s plan warn that restricting Medicaid funding could limit access to essential health services, particularly in areas with few healthcare providers.

Governor McMaster argues that the people of South Carolina do not want their tax money going to Planned Parenthood, and suggests that patients could use other publicly funded clinics.

In South Carolina, Planned Parenthood receives $90,000 in Medicaid funding annually, a small fraction of the state’s total Medicaid spending.

The outcome of the Supreme Court case remains uncertain, but its decision could have significant implications for Medicaid funding and healthcare access in South Carolina and beyond.

