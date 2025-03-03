Surveillance video shows moments before and after Kendal Crank’s fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE — The trial for one of the accused killers of Kendal Crank, a Charlotte mother who was shot and killed in her car six years ago, is currently underway.

Surveillance video shown in court captured the moments leading up to and following the shooting of Kendal Crank in March 2019. The incident occurred during rush hour in north Charlotte, where Crank was on her way to nursing school.

The surveillance footage revealed a typical afternoon scene along West 28th Street, with a school bus passing by just minutes before the gunfire erupted.

Crank, driving a red Kia, was stopped at a traffic light when she was fatally shot in the head. Prosecutors allege that Adonis Smith, one of the three men accused of Crank’s murder, was in a black SUV behind her vehicle.

Scene of deadly shooting at North Tryon Street and East 28th Street. Kendal Crank, a nursing student, was caught in a crossfire and shot in March 2019. She died and three men were charged with murder.

The light turned green, and as the cars moved forward, a shootout ensued, resulting in Crank’s car rolling to a stop along a fence on East 28th Street. Another camera angle showed the suspect’s car speeding away on North Tryon Street towards Uptown, while people at the scene were seen fleeing from the gunfire.

Late Monday afternoon, the defense zeroed in on that second surveillance video angle showing the parking lot of a strip mall.

They argue two men seen shooting from the parking lot fired at Smith first when he was inside the black SUV.

They argued that Smith only shot back in self-defense, with one of his bullets hitting Crank.

Crank’s best friend, who was in a car in front of her that day, is expected to take the stand at some point in this case.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.

The trial continues as the court examines evidence and testimonies related to the tragic death of Kendal Crank, with the surveillance video playing a crucial role in the proceedings.

