SURVEY: Charlotteans satisfied with services received at their banks

CHARLOTTE — Financial situation aside, most residents in Charlotte say they are satisfied with the service they receive from their bank.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Survey, Bank of America topped the list for national banks with a ranking of 80 out of 100.

Wells Fargo came in second with a ranking of 78, and Truist came in third with 77, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The survey found most people are dissatisfied with staff courtesy and online investments.

VIDEO: ‘I’m not calm’: Woman says someone stole $900,000 out of her bank account

‘I’m not calm’: Woman says someone stole $900,000 out of her bank account









©2025 Cox Media Group