Survey highlights partisan divide in NC over government shutdown blame

SALISBURY, N.C. — A recent Catawba-YouGov survey shows that a number of North Carolinians blame Washington Republicans for the ongoing government shutdown, while economic concerns continue to rise.

The survey, conducted with 1,000 respondents, shows 23% of North Carolinians blame congressional Republicans and 18% blame the President for the shutdown. Meanwhile, 29% attribute the blame to the Democratic Party, and 25% believe both parties are responsible.

“With this latest shutdown close to becoming the longest in American history, the division among North Carolina partisans reflects the nation’s divided state,” Michael Bitzer, a professor of politics and history at Catawba College, said.

According to a release from YouGov, the survey highlights a significant partisan divide in perceptions of blame. Over two-thirds of self-identified North Carolina Democrats blame Washington Republicans, while 56% of Republicans blame the Democratic Party. Among independents, 35% blame Republicans, 26% blame Democrats, and 34% blame both parties.

The study also shows economic anxiety is a major concern, with 73% of respondents expecting prices to rise as the mid-term election year approaches.

Bitzer noted that economic concerns have increased since June, with 87% worried about food and consumer goods, 84% about the nation’s economy, and 81% about housing prices. Concerns about the local economy and the stock market have also risen significantly.

Additionally, 73% of respondents expressed concern about tariffs, with 94% of Democrats, 70% of independents, and 54% of Republicans worried about their impact.

