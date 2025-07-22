Survivor shares harrowing story of domestic violence shooting at Charlotte transit center

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday marks the anniversary of a tragic shooting in Uptown Charlotte’s Transportation Center in which a CATS bus driver was shot on her route as passengers ran to get out of the line of fire.

Karen Taylor is a survivor. She’s been in and out of the hospital nearly a dozen times since the domestic violence shooting six years ago.

The gunman was T.B. Moss — a man she’d been dating for about year. She said he’d never been violent before until one incident made him jealous.

In an exclusive interview, she tells Channel 9’s Erica Bryant about that life-altering day and how a relationship dissolved into attempted murder on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

VIDEO: CATS to shut down all transit center businesses in effort to curb violence

