Suspect accused of spitting on child had previously been banned from mall

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 learned that the man who was arrested for assault after allegedly spitting a 4-year-old child at the SouthPark Mall should have never been there in the first place.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday near the kids’ play area in the mall. Police say Malik Shropshire spit in the face of a 4-year-old child.

We learned that Shropshire was already banned from the mall and a nearby business. But as you know if you’ve been there, there’s no ID required, and no fence around the mall.

People who frequent the mall were shocked to hear about the incident.

“I think that’s awful,” one shopper told Channel 9′s Evan Donovan.

“I think that people are crazy now,” another shopper said.

The child’s dad saw the incident, according to the police report. Shropshire was spotted running to a pharmacy around the corner. He was later arrested and charged with assault on a child under 12, misdemeanor larceny, and second-degree trespassing.

Channel 9 also learned that Shropshire has been arrested at least 16 times in the last two and a half years in Mecklenburg County. Charges include contempt of court, larceny, breaking and entering, and more.

“That is so weird, why would he spit on a random child. That’s a child,” one shopper said.

We reached out to SouthPark Mall for a comment, but we haven’t heard back yet.

