Suspect arrested 35 years after Kim Thomas’ killing in Cotswold home

CHARLOTTE — Police made an arrest in the death of Kim Thomas, 32, a mother who was killed in her Cotswold home on July 2, 1990, Channel 9 learned from police sources and Thomas’ family.

Police arrested Marion Gales, is someone who has been on CMPD’s radar the entire time, sources said.

He was a handyman who had been suspected of committing the crime for decades.

Thomas’ husband, Dr. Ed Friedland, found his wife’s nearly dismembered body on the floor.

He was charged with the crime but that was dismissed.

Gales spent 20 years in prison on an unrelated manslaughter charge and was released in March 2025.

New DNA testing last year found that Gales’ genetic profile matched pubic hairs recovered from Thomas’ body, and DNA on a rug also aligned with his.

When that new evidence came out, Channel 9’s Glenn Counts spoke with Gales, who stood firm, denying his involvement.

No additional details have been made available.

