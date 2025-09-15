Suspect arrested after 2 shooting victims found dead in mobile home fire

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a suspect after two men were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a mobile home fire in August, the Burke County Sherrif’s Office announced on Monday morning.

Michael James Moretz was charged with two counts of felony murder in connection with the deaths of Michael Curtis Hallyburton, 63, and Joseph Kincaid Byrd, Jr., 76.

Michael James Moretz

Neighbors told Channel 9 it sounded like a bomb went off when the fire started on Aug. 31 at the home on Swink Street in the Antioch community.

The fire was extinguished, and crews found the bodies of the two men inside.

Federal and state authorities were also involved in the investigation.

Authorities were offering a $2,000 reward in the case.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

‘Got my guns’: Neighbors on edge after 2 found dead with gunshots in burning home