Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Burger King on Carowinds Boulevard

FORT MILL, S.C. — An armed robbery suspect from Fort Mill is in custody after being arrested at his home in Rock Hill, the York County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

DeQuinton Davion Walker, 24, was apprehended on Thursday following warrants issued by the Rock Hill Police. He is accused of committing an armed robbery at a Burger King located at 3400 Highway 21 (Carowinds Boulevard) in Fort Mill on Dec. 4.

According to the investigation, Walker allegedly sprayed the cameras inside the restaurant and demanded that the manager open the safe. He then left with approximately $200.

Walker is currently being held at the York County Detention Center without bond, and the case remains under investigation.

