Suspect arrested after crashing into car and running from Charlotte police

CHARLOTTE — Officers were following a car through Charlotte Friday morning when the driver sped up and slammed into another car before running away on foot.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was following the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s helicopter as officers kept an eye on a black sports car that was reaching speeding on Highway 74.

According to CMPD, officers were following a suspect who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. Police said the suspect fled from officers “at a high rate of speed” on Interstate 85 near Interstate 77.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Chopper 9 spotted the car speeding toward Charlottetowne Avenue when it crashed into a car in an intersection.

The driver jumped out of the sports car and started running toward Independence Park. CMPD officers quickly caught up with him and took him into custody behind a nearby house.

Police said the sports car was a stolen Dodge Charger.

CMPD hasn’t identified the suspect yet.

MEDIC said no one was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

