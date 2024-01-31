Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex left one woman dead and two other people hurt.

The shooting happened last Thursday night at an apartment complex along Lakemist Drive, near Old Pineville Road. Three people were shot, and one woman died from her injuries on Saturday.

Police identified the victim who died as 21-year-old Yara Velasquez-Escobar. A man and a girl were also shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 learned Wednesday afternoon that police had booked a suspect into jail for charges of murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Mecklenburg County jail records, the suspect was identified as German Geraldo Pacheco, 20.

German Pacheco

Police haven’t released any additional information on the homicide investigation. It’s not clear what led to the shooting or if Pacheco knew the victims beforehand.

Jail records say Pacheco is being held in jail without bond.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information about Pacheco’s arrest and the shooting investigation. Check back for updates.

