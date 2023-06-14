Suspect arrested after man shot, killed in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 29-year-old man this past weekend.

CMPD said on Wednesday that Justin Duane Rix, 28, is being charged with murder and shooting into an occupied property. Rix was arrested on Tuesday after a shooting that happened Sunday along Atkins Circle Drive.

Justin Duane Rix

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Reginald Averi Gilkesson, according to police.

Multiple neighbors told Channel 9′s Crime Reporter Glenn Counts they heard what they believed was fighting, and then at least five shots were fired.

The family of the victim did not want to go on camera but said Gilkesson was a good kid with a job in the construction industry.

We’re working on getting more information on the alleged murder. Check back for updates.

