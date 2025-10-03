Suspect arrested in armed robberies across two counties

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Kashon Sentell Johnson, 27, was apprehended and charged with armed robbery following incidents at multiple stores in Lincoln and Cleveland counties, officials said.

Kashon Sentell Johnson

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Iron Station on Sept. 21, where the suspect used a handgun to demand cash from clerks.

A white SUV was identified as the suspect vehicle.

On Tuesday, similar crimes occurred in Cleveland County, including an attempted robbery at a Dollar General and a robbery at One Stop Sunset Food Store, with a white SUV seen leaving the scenes. There was a second suspect connected to these incidents.

Cleveland County deputies and the Shelby Police Department were able to stop and apprehend Johnson, charging him with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon. Det. Ray from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office identified and charged Johnson with the Family Dollar robbery.

There is no word on if the second suspect was recently arrested.

