Suspect arrested in fatal Rock Hill shooting of 17-year-old

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old ZyDerec Massey last month.

On June 24, Massey was shot while driving down Finley Road. He was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to police.

On July 10, police announced that 21-year-old Zykemian Havar Williams had been arrested in this case.

Williams has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He is being held in the Rock Hill jail until his next bond hearing on July 11.

