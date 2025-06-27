Suspect arrested in Louisiana in connection with April shooting death, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Jefry Edgardo Gonzalez Artica, 22, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Javier Lee Martinez Hernandez, 23, who was found dead in north Charlotte on April 13.

Artica was apprehended on Wednesday in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, including CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the FBI, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department flew to Louisiana to interview Artica following his arrest. He is expected to be extradited to Charlotte, where he will be transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Artica faces charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Hernandez, who was discovered with apparent gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Eastway Drive in the North Tryon Division.

The homicide investigation began on April 13 when officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon and found Hernandez deceased at the scene.

VIDEO: Two MS-13 members sentenced to 35 years for 2022 east Charlotte murder