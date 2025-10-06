Suspect captured after fleeing police on I-85

A police chase on Interstate 85 in Gaston County ended with the suspect’s arrest after a crash and foot pursuit on Monday morning, sources told Channel 9.

Mount Holly police attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation near the Mecklenburg County line, but the driver fled, leading to a crash at an intersection.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, prompting police to shut down the northbound ramp to capture him.

Onlookers on I-85 slowed traffic in both directions for several minutes during the incident.

The suspect required non-emergency medical attention following the chase and is now in custody.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

Traffic on I-85 has since returned to normal.

