Suspect captured after fleeing police on I-85

A police chase on Interstate 85 in Gaston County ended with the suspect’s arrest after a crash and foot pursuit on Monday morning, sources told Channel 9.
Mount Holly police attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation near the Mecklenburg County line, but the driver fled, leading to a crash at an intersection.
The suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, prompting police to shut down the northbound ramp to capture him.
Onlookers on I-85 slowed traffic in both directions for several minutes during the incident.
The suspect required non-emergency medical attention following the chase and is now in custody.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.
Traffic on I-85 has since returned to normal.
