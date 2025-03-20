Suspect charged with murder in deadly Chester shooting

CHESTER, S.C. — Police identified a suspect who’s being charged with murder after a deadly shooting Monday night in Chester.

According to the Chester Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 32-year-old Micheal Andre Kendrick in connection with the killing of Bryan Feaster.

Feaster was killed inside a home Monday night, and Kendrick ran away after the shooting, investigators said.

Kendrick was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police haven’t released many details on the shooting, but Channel 9 learned an argument was happening before Feaster was killed.

Kendrick was booked into the Chester County Detention Center, according to the police department.

