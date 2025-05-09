Suspect crashes SUV after allegedly stealing more than $6K in merchandise from Walmart

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A 42-year-old man accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Indian Trail crashed while trying to get away from law enforcement earlier this week, said deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the store to investigate a shoplifting incident. When they arrived, they were told the suspect had already left the store with a large amount of non-essential items.

A short time later, deputies found the suspect, Marco Vongmalaythong, sitting in his SUV behind the Walmart. Deputies tried to stop him, but he sped off onto Younts Road, investigators said.

Marco Vongmalaythong

Vongmalaythong tried to turn left at a high speed onto Indian Trail Fairview Road, but turned too wide, hit a curb, and rolled his SUV onto its side, according to the sheriff’s office. Because of how the vehicle landed, he was unable to get out.

Deputies helped Vongmalaythong from the vehicle and took him into custody. Officials said his SUV was full of stolen items valued at more than $6,000.

Due to the attempt to evade law enforcement, the vehicle was seized under North Carolina’s “Run and Done” law.

Vongmalaythong was taken to the Union County Detention Center and charged with felony larceny and felony speeding to elude arrest. He remains in custody under a $100,000 secured bond.

