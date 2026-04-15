Suspect facing over 100 charges for spree of car break-ins

CHARLOTTE — Two suspects are now behind bars after a rash of car break-ins around Mecklenburg County, and one of the suspects is facing 123 different charges.

Both of them have been arrested before, and Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz spoke with victims who say they hope the suspects will be held accountable for what they did.

Nuri Kim had his silver Infinity stolen from the parking lot at a NoDa apartment complex in February. He only had it for a month before police say it was stolen, damaged, and dumped by Tyler Moore and Daryl Gibbs.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” Kim told Channel 9 on Wednesday. “For the month I loved that car, that was my dream car.”

Police say Kim was one of dozens of victims preyed upon by Moore and Gibbs in February alone. According to court records reviewed by Channel 9, they targeted at least a dozen locations across the Charlotte metropolitan area, some within hours of each other.

They included six break-ins at apartments in Uptown off 7th Street, and 10 more at a complex off S. McDowell on the same night. Two weeks later, four cars were broken into at the Ballantyne Hotel, and eight other cars were hit between a nearby hotel on Brixham Hill Avenue and another one on Don Lochman Lane.

Detectives say Kim’s stolen car was used as a getaway car in some of the Uptown break-ins.

“I think that they should be held accountable for their actions,” Kim told Sáenz.

It’s not the first run-in either suspect has had with police. Gibbs has been arrested at least nine times in Mecklenburg County, and Moore has been arrested twice. Moore is also facing similar charges out of South Carolina and Union County.

Kim and other victims say they’re wondering when enough is enough.

“It’s kind of discouraging to hear that Charlotte and the judicial system doesn’t really want to hold these kids accountable for what they’re doing,” Kim said.

Kim says although his car was recovered, the insurance company totaled it and he’s still without a car to this day.

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