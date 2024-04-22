Suspect fired more than 140 rounds in Mooresville standoff, deputies say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Deputies say a man fired dozens of rounds at them over more than five hours before he was found dead inside a home.

It happened Saturday in Mooresville at a home on Northampton Drive. The suspect, 27-year-old Dylan Maslon, died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot, investigators said.

Deputies told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the gunfire damaged some of their police equipment, including an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office armored vehicle that was hit several times. They said they believe that vehicle, a Bearcat, saved lives.

Investigators told Faherty they believe 140 rounds were fired from the home, and some came from a high-powered rifle.

Maslon shot the rifle at the Bearcat, damaging the windshield after he hit it twice with .380-caliber rounds, authorities said.

Deputies said first responders initially went to the home early Saturday morning. They had gotten a call from a family member that Maslon was acting crazy.

Investigators say firefighters backed out of the home after Maslon flashed a knife. When deputies arrived, they said Maslon fired at them. A deputy was injured, leading to the standoff.

Faherty spoke with the deputies Monday about the importance of the armored vehicle, which was paid for by money seized during drug investigations.

Faherty learned the deputy who was shot was treated for a minor wound to her leg and was back on the job Monday.

