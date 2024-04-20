Suspect dead after shooting at deputies, 1 deputy hospitalized

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The person who shot at deputies in Mooresville is dead, the Iredell County sheriff confirmed to Channel 9.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office began asking the public to stay away from Langtree Road in Mooresville starting at 9:15 a.m. Right before noon, the sheriff told Channel 9 that the threat to the public is over.

They said the situation started Saturday morning when police received a call from a parent about a child off Northampton Road, just off Langtree Road, but the type of call is unknown. When authorities responded to the area, someone began shooting at them.

One deputy was shot and is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Some neighbors have been evacuated from their homes. It’s unclear when people will return to the rea.

This is a developing story; check this article for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group