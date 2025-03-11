Deliberations continue in Kendal Crank murder trial

CHARLOTTE — Jurors returned to the courtroom on Tuesday for a second day of deliberations in the trial of Adonis Smith, who is charged with the murder of Kendal Crank.
Prosecutors allege that Adonis Smith shot and killed Kendal Crank in 2019 during a shootout on North Tryon Street, where Crank was caught in the crossfire.
On Monday, the jury asked the judge for guidance on what to do if they could not reach an agreement on the verdict. The jury reconvened Tuesday morning to continue their deliberations and attempt to reach a decision.
This morning jurors were instructed again on what it would take to find Smith guilty of 1st degree murder, 2nd degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter or none of the above.— Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) March 11, 2025
They were then told they are to work to come to a verdict.
Deliberating now.
The outcome of the jury’s deliberations remains uncertain as they work towards a verdict in this high-profile case.
