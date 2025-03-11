Local

Deliberations continue in Kendal Crank murder trial

By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com
Scene of deadly shooting at North Tryon Street and East 28th Street. Kendal Crank, a nursing student, was caught in a crossfire and shot in March 2019. She died and three men were charged with murder.
CHARLOTTE — Jurors returned to the courtroom on Tuesday for a second day of deliberations in the trial of Adonis Smith, who is charged with the murder of Kendal Crank.

PAST TRIAL COVERAGE: Kendal Crank murder trial now in jurors’ hands

Prosecutors allege that Adonis Smith shot and killed Kendal Crank in 2019 during a shootout on North Tryon Street, where Crank was caught in the crossfire.

On Monday, the jury asked the judge for guidance on what to do if they could not reach an agreement on the verdict. The jury reconvened Tuesday morning to continue their deliberations and attempt to reach a decision.

The outcome of the jury’s deliberations remains uncertain as they work towards a verdict in this high-profile case.

