CLOVER, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at Kochi Japanese Steakhouse in Clover recently.

The suspect broke a small window in the rear door of the restaurant after-hours using a rock, unlocked the door, and accessed a safe that was not secured.

The suspect opened the safe and stole an unknown amount of money.

