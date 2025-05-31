Suspected gunman in officer-involved shooting connected to homicide, investigators say

MONROE, N.C. — Evidence in an Indian Trail homicide began pointing to the suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Monroe just hours after his encounter with police.

18-year-old Joshua Sikes was shot and killed by police after he opened fire, shooting an officer early Saturday morning, officials said.

Monroe Police attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle along Old Charlotte Highway around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officials said. The driver, who was later identified as Sikes, led officers on a pursuit where he opened fire and struck an officer.

Sikes abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot into a heavily wooded area, according to reports. A large-scale manhunt followed. He was found armed with a rifle. He then began firing at officers again and was fatally shot by police.

Several hours later, around 6 a.m., Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on the 2000 block of Astoria Drive in Indian Trail following reports of a man shot inside, officials said.

Deputies found 23-year-old Alvin Parson deceased inside the home upon arrival. Following the investigation, deputies said evidence quickly connected Sikes to the homicide.

Officials said investigators believe Sikes shot and killed Parsons before his encounter with police, but he had not yet been identified as a suspect in the homicide. They also believe that Sikes fled the homicide scene in the same vehicle that police attempted to stop.

“Today’s tragic events are a stark and sobering reminder of the daily risks faced by law enforcement officers,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “‘Routine’ law enforcement activity can turn violent in an instant, as demonstrated by the calculated actions of this suspect. Our hearts go out to the family of Alvin Parson, whose life was senselessly taken, and to the brave Monroe Police officer who was injured while protecting our community. These acts of violence underscore the courage, training, and constant vigilance required of our law enforcement personnel, and their unwavering commitment to stand in defense of our citizens.”

No additional details have been made available.

