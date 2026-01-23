Suspected narcotics trafficker arrested in Newton

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspected narcotics trafficker in Newton.

Deputies arrested Jonathon Myers on Jan. 16 following a joint investigation with local, state and federal agencies.

Jonathon Myers

During the arrest, investigators say they seized a trafficking amount of cocaine and paraphernalia consistent with narcotics distribution.

Myers has been charged with trafficking cocaine by possession and transportation, maintaining a place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held on a $125,000 secured bond.

VIDEO: Synthetic drugs may have fueled classroom kidnapping, suspect’s lawyer says

Synthetic drugs may have fueled classroom kidnapping, suspect’s lawyer says

©2026 Cox Media Group