Suspected thief arrested on Charlotte restaurant roof

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant owner stopped a suspected thief on the roof of his establishment on July 15 in the Steele Creek area off Westinghouse Boulevard, police said.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Wallace, was discovered by the owner after noticing items scattered and a broken air conditioning unit.

Wallace attempted to steal speakers, TVs, and transformers valued at more than $15,000, according to court documents.

Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Charlotte Fire Department were called to assist in removing Wallace from the roof. CMPD shared a picture of the incident on social media platform X, showing the coordinated effort to apprehend the suspect.

A local restaurant owner in the Steele Creek Division recently discovered and detained a suspected thief on the roof of his business after arriving to find items in suspicious disarray and a broken AC unit. With assistance from CFD, officers were able to arrest the suspect… pic.twitter.com/dvrsY9z7VO — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 24, 2025

Police reports indicate that Wallace also caused damage to the HVAC unit by cutting and damaging copper components.

Wallace remains in jail following the incident.

