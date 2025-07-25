Local

Suspected thief arrested on Charlotte restaurant roof

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant owner stopped a suspected thief on the roof of his establishment on July 15 in the Steele Creek area off Westinghouse Boulevard, police said.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Wallace, was discovered by the owner after noticing items scattered and a broken air conditioning unit.

Wallace attempted to steal speakers, TVs, and transformers valued at more than $15,000, according to court documents.

Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Charlotte Fire Department were called to assist in removing Wallace from the roof. CMPD shared a picture of the incident on social media platform X, showing the coordinated effort to apprehend the suspect.

Police reports indicate that Wallace also caused damage to the HVAC unit by cutting and damaging copper components.

Wallace remains in jail following the incident.

