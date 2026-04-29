Sustained rainfall event needed to alleviate drought

CHARLOTTE — Despite recent rainfall, the region remains parched, with the area still 8 inches below normal for the year. To alleviate the drought, meteorologists say a significant, sustained rainfall event is needed, delivering several inches over a week.

On Saturday, we only had 0.08 inches, and on Tuesday, rainfall measured 0.18 inches so we need a lot more, meteorologist Joe Puma said on Wednesday.

We need 14 inches in a month to get out of this drought and even the half-inch we could see this weekend is only a drop in the bucket.

So, while it is nice to see some more consistent rainfall, what we need is a long-duration heavy rainfall event where several inches or at least more than one inch falls in a week’s time.

That will help to slowly chip away at the drought.

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