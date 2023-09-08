SUV crashes into school bus in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of students from South Meck High School were on a school bus when an SUV crashed into it Friday afternoon in south Charlotte.

That’s according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, which added that one student was taken to a hospital by MEDIC.

We don’t know what led to the crash yet, but Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene at Old Pineville Road and Arrowood Road and spotted an SUV with damage to its front end.

CMS says the students would be taken home on a different school bus.

This is the second significant crash involving a school bus in two days in Charlotte. On Thursday, a pickup truck slammed into the side of a school bus in the University City area.

We’re working on getting more information about the crash.

