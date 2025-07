GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia believe an impaired driver hit a hotel Monday night.

A witness captured photos of an SUV just after it rammed the Courtyard on Remount Road.

According to police, the driver was there to pick up his girlfriend.

While one person inside the hotel received minor injuries, no one else was hurt.

The driver of the SUV was eventually charged with DWI, according to police.

