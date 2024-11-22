SWAT team executes search warrant on north Charlotte arcade

CHARLOTTE — A manager to a north Charlotte arcade faces 17 charges related to gambling, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated Thursday afternoon.

CMPD’s Alcohol Beverage Control Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant at Galaxy 1 Arcade on North Tryon Street, seized a firearm, a “substantial amount of cash,” and illegal gaming equipment.

“The investigation began after multiple community complaints of illegal gambling and its ties to violent crime in the area,” CMPD stated in a news release.

The manager was also cited for working as unlicensed security.

