Sweet spots to shop for Valentine treats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Few things go together like chocolate and Valentine’s Day, and special days call for special places.
Here are a few of our favorite shops to buy homemade treats plus several places that are offering something special on Feb. 14.
Babe & Butcher
At Camp North End: 301 Camp Road, Suite 10
At Park Road Shopping Center: 4325 Park Road, Suite 308
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at both locations; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Park Road only.
855-645-5471
Chocolatier Barrucand
1 Union Street South, Concord
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
704-792-1234
Destination Sweets (formerly BW Sweets Bakery)
At Northlake Mall: 6801 Northlake Mall Drive
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
1-844-558-CAKE
Jazzy Cheesecakes
Charlotte: 1520 Overland Park Lane, Suite 107 (980-237-3853)
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Huntersville: 10011 Biddick Lane, Suite 120, Huntersville (980-689-4659)
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Potts Chocolate
125 Brevard Court
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
704-773-2734
The Secret Chocolatier
2935 Providence Road, Suite 104
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
704-323-8178
Optimist Hall
1115 N. Brevard Street
On Valentine’s Day, there will be DJ from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. spinning love songs.
Tenant specials on Feb. 14 include:
- AVA Pizzeria will have heart-shaped pizzas available by request.
- Honeysuckle Gelato will have red velvet cake gelato and chocolate-covered cherries milkshakes.
- Zukku Sushi will have heart-shaped sushi rolls available.
Wednesday Night Live
Wednesday Night Live includes free admission to the Levine Center for the Arts three museums from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday.
On Valentine’s Day, the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art will host the program “Fall in Love with Art” featuring live music, refreshments, and activities. Link
