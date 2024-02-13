Sweet spots to shop for Valentine treats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Few things go together like chocolate and Valentine’s Day, and special days call for special places.

Here are a few of our favorite shops to buy homemade treats plus several places that are offering something special on Feb. 14.

Babe & Butcher

At Camp North End: 301 Camp Road, Suite 10

At Park Road Shopping Center: 4325 Park Road, Suite 308

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at both locations; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Park Road only.

855-645-5471

babeandbutcher.com

Chocolatier Barrucand

1 Union Street South, Concord

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

704-792-1234

Facebook page

Destination Sweets (formerly BW Sweets Bakery)

At Northlake Mall: 6801 Northlake Mall Drive

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

1-844-558-CAKE

destinationsweets.com

Jazzy Cheesecakes

Charlotte: 1520 Overland Park Lane, Suite 107 (980-237-3853)

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Huntersville: 10011 Biddick Lane, Suite 120, Huntersville (980-689-4659)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

jazzycheesecakes.com

Potts Chocolate

125 Brevard Court

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

704-773-2734

pottschocolate.com

The Secret Chocolatier

2935 Providence Road, Suite 104

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

704-323-8178

thesecretchocolatier.com

Optimist Hall

1115 N. Brevard Street

optimisthall.com

On Valentine’s Day, there will be DJ from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. spinning love songs.

Tenant specials on Feb. 14 include:

- AVA Pizzeria will have heart-shaped pizzas available by request.

- Honeysuckle Gelato will have red velvet cake gelato and chocolate-covered cherries milkshakes.

- Zukku Sushi will have heart-shaped sushi rolls available.

Wednesday Night Live

Wednesday Night Live includes free admission to the Levine Center for the Arts three museums from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday.

On Valentine’s Day, the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art will host the program “Fall in Love with Art” featuring live music, refreshments, and activities. Link

(VIDEO: Sweet family tradition inspires Mexican-style ice cream shop)

