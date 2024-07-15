Swirl Dessert Bar shuttering Oakhurst shop

CHARLOTTE — Swirl Dessert Bar is winding down operations at its Oakhurst location after a five-year run. The bakery has cut hours there to Saturday only, says Maria Kremer, co-owner.

“With sales at Oakhurst tanking, we’ve made the hard decision to shut down that store. We’re actively looking for another tenant to take over our lease,” she says.

National Restaurant Properties has listed Swirl’s lease and assets for $150,000. NRP’s Neil Hawver is handling the transaction.

