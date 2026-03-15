Sycamore Brewery reopens under name Club West after former co-owner’s rape arrest

CHARLOTTE — The former Sycamore Brewery in South End officially reopened Saturday under the new name Club West.

The taproom had been closed since late last year following the arrest of a former co-founder for child sex crimes.

Along with the rebranding, owner Sarah Taylor is selling the company to Brad Bergman. Bergman previously served as the brewery’s director of operations and will now take full ownership of the business.

As the new owner, he stated that his primary objective is to restore the business’s standing within the South End neighborhood. He said he intends to rebuild trust with former customers and establish the taproom as a community gathering space.

The rebranding and ownership change follow the arrest of former brewery co-owner Justin Brigham. A Stanly County grand jury indicted Brigham last week on charges stemming from an incident in December. He has remained in jail since his initial arrest.

Authorities allege that Brigham used the social media application Snapchat to meet a 13-year-old girl. According to investigators, Brigham broke into a home in Stanfield where he raped the girl and attacked a man who was also inside the residence.

A date for Brigham’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

WATCH: After Sycamore co-founder’s rape arrest, resource center gives brewery advice on supporting victims

After Sycamore co-founder’s rape arrest, resource center gives brewery advice on supporting victims

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