Sycamore Brewing changes LLC name

CHARLOTTE — Sycamore Brewing changed its LLC name to Club West, according to a filing with the Department of the Secretary of State.

This development signals a rebranding of one of Charlotte’s most prominent local breweries. It recently closed its South End taproom temporarily after co-founder Justin Brigham was arrested in December 2025 and charged with multiple felonies, including statutory rape of a 13-year-old and burglary.

Brigham was removed from the business. His wife and co-founder Sarah Taylor assumed full ownership and began divorce proceedings.

Major grocery chains and bars stopped selling Sycamore beer.

The brewery’s South End taproom temporarily closed in early January to “allow space for processing, healing and beginning the work of reimagining” the community space.

Plans for a new Cotswold Village location were scrapped.

The taproom also removed the wooden picnic tables outside and the bright-light signs.

VIDEO: Mixed feelings as Sycamore Brewing plans taproom closure, potential rebrand

Mixed feelings as Sycamore Brewing plans taproom closure, potential rebrand

©2026 Cox Media Group