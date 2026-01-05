Sycamore Brewing’s lease ‘terminated’ for planned taproom in Cotswold Village

CHARLOTTE — Sycamore Brewing’s plans for a Cotswold Village taproom are not moving forward, our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal confirmed. The decision comes amid ongoing fallout for the Charlotte brewery after its former co-owner Justin Brigham was arrested for statutory rape and other felony charges in December.

Thrift Commercial Real Estate Services says Sycamore’s lease at Cotswold Village has been terminated. Thrift is now marketing the space. A property flyer on Thrift’s website lists the 7,045-square-foot space as available.

Sycamore had announced its growth plans in March that included a second taproom and beer garden at Cotswold Village. That location was expected to open in summer 2026. Plans at the time included an 11,000-square-foot beer garden that would expand into the parking lot.

References to the brewery have been erased from various postings online. A link on Cotswold Village’s website to Sycamore Brewing is broken — though the description still touts a “bustling taproom & beer garden offering in-house sandwiches & international food-truck fare. COMING SOON!” Architect Peadon Finein’s Facebook post stating “Sycamore Brewing is in production” appears to have been removed.

The brewery announced on Dec. 30 that it would close its South End taproom temporarily, starting Monday.

