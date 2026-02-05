Sycamore Brewing makes another change behind the scenes

CHARLOTTE — It’s been a month since Sycamore Brewing shuttered in South End. Behind the scenes, the embattled Charlotte brewery continues to tweak its business structure, hinting operations will resume at some point.

The latest change: Sycamore’s permits through the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission were recently updated to reflect the current ownership. The documents now list Sarah Taylor as manager, says Jeff Strickland, public affairs director for the state agency.

Justin Brigham — Taylor’s husband and Sycamore co-founder — was removed as a manager and shareholder, Strickland adds.

The change comes after Brigham was charged in December with statutory rape involving a 13-year-old. He also faces other felony charges.

Taylor took sole ownership of the brewery in December. She has said via social media that she plans to file for divorce.

