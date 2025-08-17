Local

Tariffs impacting families across the Triangle during move-in day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
North Carolina State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — Families across the Triangle are facing challenges with move-in day preparations this year due to tariffs impacting prices on essential items.

Economists from the UNC Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise have noted that tariffs are driving up the costs of goods such as pencils, laptops, and bedding.

According to WTVD, UNC Kenan Institute Chief Economist Gerald Cohen said not to expect any relief anytime soon.

